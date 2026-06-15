American lawyer, author, political commentator, and radio personality Mark R. Levin commented on X on the current agreement to be signed between the US and Iran.

“In a period of two months, Israel has gone from a great ally and partner in war, fighting by our side against a horrible enemy that has killed thousands of our people, killed tens of thousands of their own people, and was a dire nuclear threat intent on attacking us, to Israeli PM Netanyahu being a difficult person who should be thanking us for saving his country from Iran," Levin wrote.

He added that Netanyahu is now expected to “get our permission if he wants to defend his people from Hezbollah and Iran, and stand down when his country is attacked."

Levin continued, “And just yesterday, Israel's PM avenged the execution of 5 American soldiers by taking out a Hezbollah commander/terrorist. And only Israel has been killing Hezbollah leaders who murdered our Marines, soldiers, embassy staff, and more. It seems to me a kind word is in order. How does this make any sense?"