Religious Zionism Party chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed a series of security, diplomatic, and economic issues today (Monday) during his faction meeting, focusing on the agreement between the United States and Iran and the campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

At the start of his remarks, he addressed the management of the war, saying: “Day by day, we are correcting the damage caused by long-standing misconceptions that brought us to the brink of an existential threat. Misconceptions of containment and surrender to hypocritical international pressure allowed terrorist monsters to grow on our borders. The misconception of a small and smart army that turned the IDF into an anorexic and boutique force with very little endurance in terms of fighters and munitions. The misconception of surrender and withdrawals wrapped in pretty diplomatic words that weakened the IDF, its fighting spirit, and its combat ethics."

He then attacked the opposition, saying: “Over the past two and a half years, we have proven as a people, as an army, and as a government that we have what the West lacks when it fights barbaric Islam - patience, determination, stamina, and the ability to endure and pay prices over time. Without all these, it is impossible to defeat radical Islam, which threatens the peace of the free world."

According to him, “We will not lose these critical qualities, not even in the face of an irresponsible opposition of keyboard warriors, who until a few months ago were running a reckless defeatist campaign calling on us to surrender to Hamas’ demands and stop the war before the elimination of Sinwar, Nasrallah, and Khamenei, before the conquest of Rafah and the demilitarization of security zones in Gaza and southern Lebanon, and before the severe blows we dealt Iran that greatly weakened the head of the octopus."

He added that this is “a cynical opposition that is now suddenly trying to outflank us from the right and is selling illusions as if it has some magic solution to solve all of Israel’s security problems within 48 hours."

Addressing the agreement between the United States and Iran, Smotrich said: “In war there are ups and downs. There are successes and there are difficult moments. It is impossible to escape the feeling of bitterness that characterizes all of us today. The agreement with Iran is a bad agreement for Israel and for the entire free world. Iran must not have nuclear weapons, and we must not accept a reality in which the extremist regime in Tehran continues advancing toward that goal."

Alongside his criticism, he emphasized the achievements of the campaign against Iran: “The prolonged campaign that we conducted together with the United States under the leadership of President Trump against Iran produced very significant achievements. The Iranian regime has been weakened, its capabilities have been damaged, and these achievements will not go to waste."

He added: “Israel will continue to use every tool at its disposal to bring down the Iranian ayatollah regime and prevent this terrorist regime from becoming a nuclear threshold state."

Smotrich expressed support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: “I hear quite a bit of criticism and suggestions from the outside, but the truth must be said: the diplomatic, security, and international pressure being placed during this period on the Israeli government and the prime minister is unprecedented. Not one of the self-declared candidates for prime minister would withstand even one-tenth of this pressure. Believe me. I know them all well. At times like these, national responsibility, composure, and leadership are required - not petty politics and election campaigns."

He later defined the northern front as the central challenge of the coming period: “Our immediate test now is in Lebanon. The goal is to turn the significant military achievements we have achieved into a new and stable security reality for the residents of the north. We will not allow a return under any circumstances to the reality of October 6 on the northern border."

He added: “Therefore, Israel must maintain a long-term presence in the security zone and full freedom of security action against every violation, every threat, and every attempt by Hezbollah to reestablish itself. The IDF must receive all the backing it needs to continue pushing the threat away and ensure the security of northern residents over time. We are working on it."

Referring to the work of the government and Knesset, he said: “Alongside all of this, we continue working in the government and here in the Knesset. While some deal with slogans and headlines, we continue advancing legislation to repair the judicial system, strengthen the Israeli economy, settlement, security, and governance. This is our responsibility, and it is also our commitment to the public. Our responsibility is to continue leading a determined policy, protect the security and national interests of the State of Israel, and strengthen its security and future on all fronts."

At the end of his remarks, he presented economic figures he received from the Israel Securities Authority: “As part of my responsibility for the economy, this morning the chairman of the Securities Authority submitted to me the summary report for 2025. It was a year of intense war on all fronts, a year in which Israel was required to confront unprecedented security challenges."

According to him, “The Israeli economy once again proved its strength, its resilience, and the confidence that markets have in it. The TA-125 Index produced a return of about 51% in 2025, the average daily trading volume in stocks reached about NIS 2.9 billion, 21 new companies held initial public offerings on the stock exchange, and mutual funds raised a net total of about NIS 73 billion."

He further added: “The deeper meaning of these figures goes far beyond the capital market. A strong economy is a necessary condition for strong national security. It enables us to fund the needs of the war, continue the unprecedented strengthening of the defense establishment, invest in defense industries, develop advanced technologies, and strengthen the strategic independence of the State of Israel against its enemies. Facing the Iranian threat and the security challenges around us, we understand more than ever that the economic front and the security front are intertwined."

He concluded by saying: “Israel’s economic resilience is one of the main sources of strength that enables us to fight, win, and, with God’s help, ensure the security and future of the State of Israel for generations."