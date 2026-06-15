The Hezbollah terrorist organization issued its first official statement following the agreement between the US and Iran, claiming that it was a "great achievement" born of "firm determination."

"There will be no return to the situation before March 2," Hezbollah claimed in a warning to Israel.

The terrorist organization praised Iran for reaching the agreement and declared that it was a prelude to "the liberation of our land, the return of our prisoners, and the return of the residents to their homes."

US President Donald Trump announced the deal in a post on Truth Social.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

He later posted another message about the deal, writing, “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!"

The deal reportedly includes the freeing of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds, as well as the lifting of the US blockade on Iran and the end of the conflict on all fronts, including the Hezbollah front. In return, Iran is expected to give up its stockpile of enriched uranium, agree not to develop nuclear weapons, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Issues such as Iran's ballistic missile program are not subject to the agreement.