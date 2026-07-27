The IDF on Monday morning intercepted two UAVs on the Israel-Jordan border.

The UAVs, which were identified by Israel's security forces, did not cross into Israeli territory.

"A short while ago, the IDF intercepted two UAVs identified in the area of the Jordan border," the IDF confirmed. "The UAVs did not cross into Israeli territory. The origin of the launch is under review."

"No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Initial reports indicate that the interception was carried out near the border, in the Dead Sea area.

Details to follow.