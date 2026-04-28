המשטרה פועלת מול המפגינים החרדים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Hundreds of activists from the Jerusalem Faction blocked Highway 4 near Bnei Brak on Monday evening to protest the renewed proactive arrests of draft evaders from military service.

Police declared the demonstration illegal and began dispersing the protesters, and clashes broke out between the two sides.

The activists blocked traffic in both directions for several kilometers, from the Aluf Sadeh interchange to the Em Hamoshavot interchange. Police redirected drivers to alternative routes through Petah Tikva and Jabotinsky Street, but heavy congestion spread across the entire Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

At the scene, protesters held signs and chanted harsh slogans against the enlistment of yeshiva students. They vowed to continue blocking major roads as long as authorities keep arresting yeshiva students.

The protest followed two recent arrests. On the night between Sunday and Monday, police arrested a young man at his home in Jerusalem. Yesterday, officers arrested another draft evader near a yeshiva in Herzliya. These arrests mark a return to the IDF’s proactive enforcement policy, which authorities had temporarily paused during the fighting with Iran.

The Israel Police said in a statement: “We allow protests within the law, but we will not tolerate public disorder or disruption of traffic. Our forces are working to restore order and reopen the roads."

Separately, organizers scheduled another demonstration for 7:15 p.m. in Jerusalem.