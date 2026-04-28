An unusual controversy unfolded in the Choueifat area south of Beirut in recent days after a local student allegedly chose an extreme way to try to avoid studying.

The girl contacted the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee, via Instagram and sent a desperate message asking him to bomb her school, “Shweifat National College," claiming that Hezbollah had stored weapons there and that its Choueifat were barricaded inside.

The message, apparently sent with the intention of creating panic that would lead to the school being closed on the day a test was scheduled, was taken very seriously on the Israeli side.

Residents in the area reported that in the two days following the message, unusual and intensive drone activity was observed in the skies over Choueifat, particularly in the airspace above the school, raising levels of anxiety among parents and staff.

The school principal, Hussein Mashik, revealed the incident to local media and clarified that the claim was completely false. According to him, the student and her friend admitted that they had agreed on the “game" in order to disrupt the school routine. The principal noted that once the administration was notified, police and Lebanese military intelligence were called in, and they detained the student and her parents for questioning.

The school administration issued a stern warning to parents, stressing that it would not tolerate any damage to the institution’s reputation or public order.

They emphasized that the student involved faces serious disciplinary and legal proceedings, including possible criminal charges and permanent expulsion. “This is a final warning," the statement read, “anyone proven to have been involved in an act contrary to the law will bear full responsibility for their actions."