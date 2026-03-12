The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said that a viral video shared online claiming to show an Iranian missile striking central Tel Aviv is actually a digitally manipulated clip.

The footage was posted by Hussein Mortada, a Lebanese journalist who describes himself as a political researcher and runs the Sonar media center. Mortada claimed the video showed the aftermath of Iranian missiles hitting Tel Aviv and urged people to “leave Israel immediately."

Adraee responded to the post, saying the video was created using artificial intelligence and pointing to visual distortions that, according to him, reveal it is not authentic.

In a sharply worded reply, Adraee mocked Mortada and dismissed the clip as propaganda. "Your AI is as stupid as you are. You can continue to make these clips to bolster your collapsing morale, and we will continue to wipe the floor with you online and on the ground."