The IDF on Wednesday morning acknowledged that over the past year, tens of millions of dollars were raised and transferred to Hamas' military wing, more than two years after the war began.

In a post on X, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee revealed: "In a joint operation by the Israel Defense Forces and the General Security Service (Shin Bet), two weeks ago, the Hamas terrorist Abdel Hay Zoqout from the residents of Gaza City was eliminated. He belonged to the finance department in the military wing of the organization. He was eliminated while in his vehicle, alongside the individual Ra'ad Sa'ad."

"During the past year, Zoqout was responsible for recruiting tens of millions of dollars and transferring them to Hamas's military wing, with the aim of continuing the fight against the State of Israel," Adraee stressed.

"The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet will continue their efforts to cut off terrorism funding channels, and will work against every entity involved in terrorism or in providing assistance to plan and execute terrorist plots against the State of Israel."

Israel eliminated Ra'ad Sa'ad, a senior figure in Hamas' military wing, in an airstrike in western Gaza City on December 13.

Saad had spent a long period in the network of tunnels surrounding the city, but in the hours before his elimination, he traveled by car. When he reached the Al-Nabulsi Square area, his vehicle was attacked by more than one missile. Abdel Hay Zoqout was also killed alongside him.

According to security sources, Saad was considered one of the deputies of Az a-Din al-Haddad, and effectively served as the head of operations and head of the rocket, mortar, and anti-tank missile production department.

He was involved in decision-making at the top of Hamas' military wing, held significant intelligence information, and had in-depth knowledge of the tunnel infrastructure. In November 2023, the IDF dropped leaflets in Gaza, offering a reward of $800,000 for his capture. In June last year, there was an attempt to eliminate him, but he survived.