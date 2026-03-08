The Arabic-language spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces, Avichay Adraee, issued an unusual warning in Arabic to anyone who plans to participate in the selection of the next Supreme Leader of Iran.

Adraee published the message today (Sunday), addressing the Iranian leadership amid reports that the Assembly of Experts is expected to convene to choose the next Supreme Leader of Iran.

Adraee emphasized that “the long arm of the State of Israel" will continue to pursue not only the candidate for succession but also anyone involved in the appointment process.

The statement read: “After the elimination of the tyrant Ali Khamenei, the Iranian terror regime is attempting to reorganize its ranks and choose a new Supreme Leader. The Iranian Assembly of Experts, which has not convened for forty years, is expected to gather soon in the city of Qom."

He warned the members of the Assembly of Experts that Israel would not hesitate to strike them as well if they convene to select the next leader. “I wish to emphasize that the long arm of the State of Israel will continue to pursue the successor and anyone who attempts to appoint him."

Adraee added a direct warning to anyone planning to take part in the selection process: “We warn all those planning to participate in the meeting to choose the successor-we will not hesitate to strike you as well. Consider this your warning."