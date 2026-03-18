IDF Arabic Spokesperson Colonel Avichay Adraee on Wednesday afternoon issued an urgent warning to the civilian population in southern Lebanon.

In the statement, Adraee updated on a significant escalation in operational activity aimed at cutting off Hezbollah’s supply lines.

According to the statement, beginning on this afternoon, the Israeli Air Force and additional forces will begin focused strikes on crossings and bridges over the Litani River.

Adraee explained that "due to Hezbollah’s activity and the transfer of terrorist elements to southern Lebanon under the cover of the civilian population, the IDF is forced to carry out an extensive and precise strike against Hezbollah’s terrorist activities."

He added that the goal of the strikes is "to prevent the transfer of reinforcements and weapons."

"For your safety, you must continue to move to areas north of the Zahrani River and avoid any movement southward, which could endanger your lives," the message stated.