Hezbollah continues to violate the ceasefire: this afternoon (Monday), operatives from the organization launched an explosive drone toward IDF forces operating to remove threats south of the forward defense line. The drone managed to penetrate the immediate defensive perimeter and exploded near the soldiers, but caused no injuries.

The incident follows another attempted attack reported earlier today: the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a hostile aircraft launched from Lebanon toward the area where military forces were operating. In that case, the aircraft was identified in advance and intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, so no civilian alerts were activated.

Yesterday, Sergeant Idan Fooks, 19, from Petah Tikva, was killed as a result of an explosive drone blast during operational activity in southern Lebanon. In the incident in which Fox was killed, a combat officer and three soldiers were seriously wounded, another soldier was moderately wounded, and one more sustained light injuries.

The serious incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. Hezbollah operatives launched an explosive UAV toward tanks of Battalion 77 from the 7th Armored Brigade operating in the village of A-Taybeh, about four kilometers from the border. The force, which was repairing a tank in an open area near buildings, was hit.

Later in the incident, two additional explosive drones were launched at the forces. One of them was intercepted and exploded near the troops evacuating the wounded. No injuries were reported in those incidents.

In response, the IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.