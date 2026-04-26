It has been cleared for publication that Sergeant Idan Fooks, 19, from Petah Tikva, a fighter in Battalion 77, the “Golan Surge" Division (7), was killed in combat in southern Lebanon.

He will be laid to rest tomorrow (Monday) at 4:00 PM in the military section of the Segula cemetery in his hometown.

In the incident in which Fooks was killed, an IDF officer was injured along with three soldiers seriously wounded, one moderately wounded, and another lightly wounded. The six injured soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment at the hospital, and their families were notified.

During the incident, two additional explosive drones were launched toward forces operating in the area of the village of Taybeh. One of them was intercepted and exploded near the forces while they were evacuating the wounded. There were no casualties in these incidents. The IDF responded by striking Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Defense Minister Israel Katz eulogized him, saying: “I mourn the fall of Staff Sergeant Idan Fooks, a fighter in Battalion 77 who fell in battle in southern Lebanon, and send my deepest condolences to his family at this difficult time. Idan fought bravely alongside our other heroic soldiers, in defense of the residents of the north against a brutal terrorist organization-which will pay a heavy price for its actions.

I wish a full and speedy recovery to the soldiers wounded in this difficult incident, and I strengthen the IDF soldiers operating with strength and determination in Lebanon. The IDF will continue to act with all necessary means and backing until full security is achieved for the residents of the north. May his memory be blessed."

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg eulogized him: “I share in the deep sorrow of the Fooks-Ara family over the loss of their son / nephew / grandson, a hero of Israel, soldier Idan Fooks of blessed memory, who fell during the fighting in southern Lebanon. Idan was a resident of Petah Tikva, the Pisgat Hadar neighborhood, and a graduate of the Ben Gurion High School in the city. We share the family’s profound grief. May his memory be blessed."