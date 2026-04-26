The news site Axios reported that Israel transferred an Iron Dome air defense system to the United Arab Emirates early in the war with Iran, along with personnel to operate it, citing two Israeli and one US official.

The report noted that "security and intelligence coordination between the countries has intensified significantly, with the deployment-previously undisclosed-marking an unprecedented step.

Since the war began, the UAE has been a primary target of Iranian attacks, with hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones launched, most of which were intercepted, though some struck military and civilian sites."

"Amid the heavy barrages, the UAE turned to allies for support. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly approved sending the system following a call with the Emirati president.

This marked the first time Israel deployed Iron Dome abroad, and the first use of the system outside Israel and the US. It successfully intercepted dozens of Iranian missiles.

Israeli and Emirati officials say cooperation has deepened throughout the conflict, including Israeli Air Force strikes on Iranian missile positions aimed at Gulf states.

However, the presence of Israeli troops in the UAE may be politically sensitive in the region, while Netanyahu’s decision could draw criticism in Israel amid ongoing attacks.

Despite past disagreements since the 2020 peace agreement, both sides describe current ties as their strongest yet. Former UAE national security official Tareq al-Otaiba said Israel and the US provided critical support, including military aid and intelligence sharing.

A senior Emirati official emphasized the significance of the assistance, stating it would not be forgotten."