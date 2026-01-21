US President Donald Trump today (Wednesday) addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

During his remarks, Trump commented on the aftermath of the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Maduro earlier this month and stated: "Venezuela is going to do fantastically well. We appreciate all of the cooperation we've been given. We've been given great cooperation. Once the attack ended. The attack ended, and they said, 'Let's make a deal.'"

He also spoke about the issue of Greenland, which he is seeking to make American territory. "This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America, on the northern frontier of the Western Hemisphere. That's our territory."

Trump said that the US must have Greenland in order to "make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe, and good for us.. And the fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States."

He announced that he would not "use force" to get Greenland. "People thought I would use force. I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."

"I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, just as we have acquired many other territories," he said.

Trump claimed credit on behalf of the United States, saying: "What we did for Israel was incredile," while vowing to do even greater things with missle defense technology in North America.

"We did it for Israel. And by the way, I told Bibi: 'Bibi, stop taking credit for the dome. That's our tehnology, that's our stuff.'"

He added that the Israelis "were good fighters and they had a lot of courage and we wiped out the Iran nuclear threat."