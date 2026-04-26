Seven youths from Petah Tikva, aged 13 to 17 and known to police, were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murdering Yamano Binyamin Zalka on the eve of Independence Day in the city.

According to investigators, one of the minors stabbed Zalka while the others assaulted him and then left him bleeding at the scene before fleeing.

The primary suspect, a 15-year-old believed to have carried out the stabbing, was located in a hideout apartment. Police forced entry into the residence and apprehended him after a brief chase. His parents were also detained on suspicion of obstructing the investigation by allegedly helping him evade arrest.

Police said officers carried out coordinated raids on several homes earlier in the day, detaining six additional minors for questioning and gathering evidence related to the killing. The suspects are expected to be brought before a court for a hearing on extending their detention.

Investigators noted that after the attack, the suspects switched off their phones, avoided their registered residences, and attempted to evade capture. Some reportedly fled immediately after the assault, while others went into hiding once Zalka’s death was confirmed.

In a separate case, two minors were arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Dastao Tskol in Be’er Sheva. Tskol, a graduate of a pre-military preparatory program, was attacked in the courtyard of his apartment building after going outside to meet friends and was pronounced dead after sustaining a stab wound to the chest.