Dramatic footage reveals moments of terror Monday morning in Petah Tikva during a heavy barrage launched from Iran toward central Israel.

The video shows a 34-year-old woman who had pulled over her vehicle upon hearing the siren, standing beside her car.

Seconds later, a missile struck with tremendous force just meters away. The blast wave and shrapnel threw the woman to the ground beside her vehicle.

The footage then shows the woman getting back on her feet moments later, approaching her car to retrieve an item, and then moving away from the scene while injured.

The woman was initially evacuated in serious condition to Beilinson Hospital, suffering from multi-system injuries caused by shrapnel. After she received initial treatment at the hospital, doctors reported an improvement in her condition, which is now defined as moderate and stable.

Paramedic Noam Dahan recounted: “When we arrived, we saw a vehicle with shattered windows, and inside was a 34-year-old woman who was conscious and suffering from severe injuries caused by interceptor fragments. We provided life-saving medical treatment and evacuated her to the hospital in serious condition."

Initial assessments by security forces indicate the missile carried a cluster-type warhead designed to cause widespread damage.

In addition to the Petah Tikva impact site, impacts and shrapnel were also reported in Tel Aviv, where a man around 30 was lightly injured and evacuated to Ichilov Hospital.

Heavy property damage was reported in Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, and Kiryat Ono, and at one site in Tel Aviv a school building was severely damaged.