Yair Golan, chairman of The Democrats, attacked the appointment of Shin Bet chief David Zini in an interview on Meet the Press, calling him “unfit" and declaring: “When we are elected - he will go home."

He later threatened that the next government would shut down Channel 14. “Channel 14 is not a news channel. Better than anyone, you know it is a propaganda channel," he said.

Minister Amichai Eliyahu responded: “It is sad to see the prophet of doom, the one who identifies processes and warns that we are becoming a fascist state, choosing to become the execution contractor when the prophecy does not come true."

Yehuda Wald, CEO of the Religious Zionist Party, wrote: “Just a reminder that in the government Bennett wants to establish with Yair Golan, they will remove Shin Bet chief David Zini because he wears a kippah and holds nationalist views. And they will close Channel 14 because it brings a spirit of courage and faith in the justice of the path.

“As for the settlers being ‘subhuman,’ the Eli pre-military academy being ‘phalanges,’ dismantling the national Sabbath, and dismantling the institution of state marriage - you’ve already heard the plans. The writing is on the wall, friends."

Tamir Morag, political commentator for Channel 14, responded: “Tonight on Channel 12, Yair Golan announced that as part of the purge campaign he would carry out if the ‘change bloc’ wins the elections, he would close Channel 14. Shame on a channel that repeatedly gives a platform to a crazy fascist. But you know what? Let them continue like this - we’ll surpass them even faster."