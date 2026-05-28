MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) launched a scathing attack on the judicial system on Wednesday, claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing trial is directly undermining the management of the war.

"When he wants to strike Iran, he has to ask the court for permission," Vaturi said during an interview with Radio Kol Chai.

He characterized the legal proceedings as "persecution by the left," promising: "We will go all the way and we will win the elections."

Turning his attention to recent remarks made by Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, regarding haredi enlistment and the management of the war, Vaturi stated, "They have no ideology; they have nothing but hatred for the Jewish people and the Torah."

He then singled out Golan, declaring, "He is not part of the Jewish people."

Commenting on former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, Vaturi claimed credit for initiating the move to oust her from her position, openly gloating over the financial fallout: "She lost three million shekels from her pension."

Vaturi concluded the interview by predicting that Likud will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.