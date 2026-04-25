Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba announced Saturday night that a 35-year-old woman from Ra’anana, pregnant with twins, was rushed overnight to the hospital in critical condition after collapsing at her home.

Doctors performed an emergency Cesarean section, but were ultimately forced to pronounce the deaths of the mother and both babies.

"A 35-year-old woman from Ra’anana, in the 28th week of her first pregnancy (twins), was brought overnight to Meir Medical Center in critical condition while undergoing resuscitation efforts after collapsing at her home," the hospital said.

"Upon her arrival, an emergency Cesarean section was performed in the trauma room, and multiple teams continued prolonged and advanced resuscitation efforts for both the mother and the infants."

The hospital added: "Despite extensive efforts, the medical team was forced to declare the deaths of the mother and the two newborns. The cause of death has not yet been determined, and the incident has been reported to the Health Ministry. We share in the family’s deep sorrow and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time."