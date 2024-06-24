A one-year-old infant died Sunday night in his home in the southern city of Eilat.

Police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the infant's death, during which a suspicion arose that the infant had been neglected by his parents.

Both parents were arrested, and the Eilat Magistrates Court has extended their arrest by six days. At the same time, the infant's body was transferred to the Abu Kabir forensic institute for autopsy and examination.

Attorney Kobi Kissos, a public attorney who is representing the mother, told Kan News, "This is a young mother who was never accused of neglect or violence. She is in a very difficult mental state due to the enormous tragedy. The mother is the one who called Magen David Adom the moment she saw her son's condition deteriorate."

He added, "She is cooperating with everything and completely denies the suspicions. We expect that the police will quickly investigate the matter so that the mother can be released and begin to heal."