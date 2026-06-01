The body of a three-month-old infant from Hatzor Haglilit who died Sunday at Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat (Safed) has been released for burial.

The infant's body was officially released from the National Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir following the required examinations were carried out at the institute and prolonged pressure by Gur hasidic activists who worked to prevent an autopsy.

According to Kan News, the infant from Hatzor Haglilit was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition after medical teams performed resuscitation efforts at the scene. United Hatzalah said the infant lost consciousness at home, apparently after choking on milk she had spit up.

The infant had originally been scheduled to be buried on Sunday night, but her body was not released in time.

The family, which belongs to Gur Hasidism, opposed an autopsy from the outset, mainly due to the fact that autopsy is contrary to Jewish law. On Sunday afternoon and evening, representatives of the hasidic sect worked with the hospital administration, police, and the State Attorney’s Office in an effort to reach an agreed solution.

As part of the activists’ efforts, a special CT scan was performed on the infant at Ziv Hospital, and its findings were sent directly to doctors at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for rapid analysis. The family hoped that this opinion would make additional examinations unnecessary and allow the body to be released immediately for burial in the Galilee.

However, according to those involved in the case, the medical analysis was not received during the night, and no formal understandings were reached between the sides. Around 11:30 p.m., the body was transferred to Abu Kabir.

The late-night transfer of the body led to the postponement of the funeral, since the institute operates only during daytime hours and the family was forced to wait for the completion of the medical procedures. The move sparked great anger among various haredi figures, and Gur hasidic activists continued working with the authorities to expedite the release of the body for burial.

At the same time, the Eida Haharedit called on the public to go out and participate in protests following the decision by law enforcement authorities.