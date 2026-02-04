An one-year-old infant died Wednesday morning of measles, bringing the number of deaths during the current outbreak to 14.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the infant was brought to a Jerusalem hospital in critical condition, after losing consciousness at home a few days after contracting measles.

Channel 12 News reported that the infant did not wake up on Wednesday morning and was brought to the hospital by his parents. At the hospital, doctors found that he was infected with measles, and were forced to declare his death.