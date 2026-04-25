תיעוד מחיסול המחבלים דובר צה"ל

On Thursday this week, IDF troops under the Southern Command, acting on ISA intelligence, struck and eliminated a Hamas terrorist cell that had been planning to carry out imminent terror attacks against IDF troops operating in the central Gaza Strip.

The IDF confirmed that among those eliminated in the strike were:

* Terrorist Hazem Rami Ali Aidi, a cell commander in the Hamas terrorist organization, who infiltrated Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre.

* Terrorist Ibrahim Mansour, a platoon commander in the Hamas terrorist organization, who led numerous terror attacks against IDF troops throughout the war and was a key figure in Hamas’ force build-up and attempts to reconstitute its capabilities, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

* Terrorist Maher Tantawi, an operative in the military intelligence unit of the Hamas terrorist organization.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance," the IDF stressed. "IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."