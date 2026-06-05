The internal security apparatus of the murderous terrorist organization Hamas reports the arrest of an Israeli "agent" who was allegedly involved in the elimination of senior commanders within the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Recently, the IDF, in cooperation with the Shin Bet, eliminated Al-Qassam Brigades commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad , as well as his successor, Mohammed Odeh , who previously served as the head of intelligence for the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Hamas claimed the suspect who was arrested provided Israel with critical intelligence that enabled targeted strike operations against high-ranking Hamas leadership.

The suspect was apprehended while attempting to flee across the frontline into an IDF-controlled area, acting on urgent instructions received from an Israeli intelligence officer.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to conducting surveillance on the movements of several senior Hamas officials, tracking their locations, and relaying the information to Israeli intelligence.

Officials further noted that the findings from the suspect's interrogation could lead to the arrest of additional informants who assisted Israel in tracking high-ranking Hamas figures.