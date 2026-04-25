Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the IDF to vigorously attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Prime Minister's Office said Saturday night.

The announcement closely followed sirens which sounded in the area of Malkia, due to the identification of a suspicious aerial target was identified. The IDF later said that "contact with the target was lost" and that the incident had concluded.

The incident was not the first: At around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, sirens sounded in the western Galilee following a UAV infiltration. The IDF said, "Following the sirens that were sounded in several areas in northern Israel, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that was launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. Contact with an additional suspicious aerial target was lost. No injuries were reported."

An hour earlier, two rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the Galilee Panhandle. One of the rockets was intercepted, while the other fell in an open area.

Prior to the rocket fire, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that was identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line.

The target did not cross into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.