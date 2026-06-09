תיעוד: מחסן נשק של כוח רדואן בחדר ילדים צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers from the Givati Brigade have been operating north of the Litani River to eliminate Hezbollah terrorists and remove threats to Israeli civilians.

According to the IDF, since the beginning of activities in the area, more than 40 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated.

Over the past several days, IDF soldiers located several Hezbollah weapons storage facilities inside civilian structures in the areas of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah. The weapons located included Kalashnikov rifles, anti-tank missiles and launchers, magazines, grenades, communication devices, drones, and additional military equipment.

One of the weapon storage facilities, which was inside a civilian building, was used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Force terrorists. The IDF says that in the facility, dozens of weapons were found alongside a baby crib and civilian infrastructure.

The military notes that the weapons were used by Hezbollah terrorists to plan and carry out terror attacks against IDF soldiers operating in the area.

"This is yet another example of Hezbollah's military activity within the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in southern Lebanon, and of the terrorist organization's cynical exploitation of both to further its terrorist activities," the IDF stated.