Lebanese President Joseph Aoun issued a direct challenge to the Israeli populace and its leadership, urging them to engage in formal negotiations to halt the ongoing conflict.

Aoun’s comments came in an interview with CNN, in which he cautioned that a purely martial approach “will never provide you with security and safety."

"We are ready, we are willing, we are committed. Are you? If you are, let's sit and talk," said Aoun.

While Aoun clarified that he would decline any face-to-face summit with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until a final armistice is finalized, he specified that any resulting treaty would take the form of a non-aggression covenant rather than a standard, comprehensive peace accord.

"We need to end the state of hostility between Lebanon and Israel. Forever. And this (pact) could be a path forward for a just and lasting peace," Aoun told CNN.

The Lebanese leader indicated that his administration's long-term diplomatic strategy aligns with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative. That framework proposes universal Arab normalization with Israel, provided there is a realization of Palestinian statehood alongside an Israeli withdrawal from Judea and Samaria.

"But we cannot jump from A to B directly. We have to go through different steps," Aoun said.

Aoun emphasized to CNN that while Beirut desires an equitable relationship with Iran rooted in national sovereignty and mutual respect, the Lebanese populace is effectively being sacrificed to advance Tehran’s geopolitical goals.

The statements build on comments from the same interview which were broadcast on Friday, where he delivered some of his sharpest rhetoric against the Iranian regime by accusing it of exploiting Lebanon as a mere pawn in its high-stakes negotiations with Washington.

Following a recent round of talks at the White House between Israeli and Lebanese representatives, President Donald Trump expressed hope that peace between Israel and Lebanon would be possible this year.

Trump also said he hopes to host a meeting between Netanyahu and Aoun in Washington within a few weeks.