The “Shahaf" Unit continues operating to remove threats to the State of Israel. The unit conducts intelligence collection, fire direction, and strikes through surveillance operations.

Over the past two weeks, the troops, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, struck and eliminated more than 20 terrorists who were advancing terrorist attack plans and posed a threat to our troops.

In addition, the troops dismantled several terrorist infrastructures, including structures used by Hezbollah terrorists to launch explosive drones against our troops.