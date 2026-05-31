A delegation of senior Hamas terrorist organization officials is expected to arrive in Cairo next weekend to discuss a "new proposal" for advancing a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

A senior Hamas official told Asharq that Egypt and Qatar, which serve as mediators between Israel and the Hamas terror group, presented the sides with ideas for formulating a "new and revised proposal" for a ceasefire agreement.

According to the official, Hamas is prepared to implement the ceasefire agreement signed with Israel, on condition that Israel implement all its commitments under the first stage of the agreement before discussions begin on implementing the second stage. The second stage deals with disarming Hamas and the other Palestinian Arab terror organizations, alongside an Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The senior Hamas official further said that the terror group protested Israel’s failure to commit to implementing the agreement, as well as Israel's return to fighting in Gaza. The terror group also blasted the expansion of the territory under Israeli military control, the lack of functioning by US President Donald Trump's "Peace Council," the failure to exert pressure on the Israeli government, and the silence of the international community in the face of Israeli military activity in the Gaza Strip and the restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid.

Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, claimed that Israel effectively renounced the ceasefire agreement after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel will control over 70% of the Gaza Strip. He also quoted Defense Minister Israel Katz’s remarks regarding a plan to exile residents of the Strip and continue eliminations.