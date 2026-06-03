חיסול מחבלים בצפון רצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

Over the past several months, troops from the 252nd Division operated in the northern Gaza Strip after deploying to the mission at the start of Operation Roaring Lion and have now completed their assignment. Troops from the 99th Division will continue the mission in the northern Gaza Strip.

The troops dismantled weapons storage facilities, observation posts, combat compounds, and terrorist infrastructure above and below ground. Recently, a significant operation to clear the Beit Hanoun area of both aboveground and underground terrorist infrastructure was completed.

The division’s Fire Brigade struck and eliminated more than 35 terrorists, including terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th massacre and posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

The division’s engineering troops dismantled approximately seven kilometers of underground routes in the northern Gaza Strip.