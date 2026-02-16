IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a discussion on Sunday with reserve brigade commanders, together with senior members of the General Staff.

Also participating in the meeting were Deputy Chief of Staff MG Tamir Yadai, Commander of the Ground Forces MG Nadav Lotan, Head of the Personnel Directorate MG Dado Bar Kalifa, and additional commanders.

Addressing the reserve brigade commanders, Zamir said he is "aware of the immense responsibility resting on your shoulders," adding that the war "demonstrated to all of us how significant the reserve brigades-and within them, the reserve battalion and brigade commanders, are to the operational core of the IDF."

He stressed that "it is our responsibility to care for those who serve, to address the issue of fatigue, to reinforce the professional foundations, and to return to training alongside the continued, intense operational activity."

"Thanks to you, we achieved operational successes across all arenas of combat," Zamir told the commanders. "You command personnel without whom we would not have reached the achievements attained in this war. We deeply value the reservists and are acting in an unprecedented manner to ensure they receive the rights they deserve-and more."

Zamir said the IDF is attentive to the needs of the reserve commanders and "to the voices coming from the field," and is working to provide the required flexibility. He stated that grants "will be maintained and adjusted according to the number of reserve duty days," and that efforts will continue "to improve and expand the tools available to support your personnel."

"We must continue acting together to strengthen the competence, readiness, and trust of the reservists in the IDF," he added.

The Chief of Staff called on the commanders to "bring forward the voices from the field so that we can implement changes and adjustments to streamline and improve," while emphasizing that "clear lines must be set" and that "we must restore the IDF to full competence."

"We will provide you with flexibility, but as commanders, you must ensure the standards, values, and norms of your formations," he said.

Referring to the ‘Hoshen’ multi-year plan, Zamir said that at its core is a focus on strengthening the ground combat force, including force build-up. He stated that the IDF will enhance offensive capabilities, operational mobility, robotic capabilities, and the readiness of the reserve brigades.

Zamir noted that Israel is in a multi-front campaign and said that 2026 "will continue to be a year in which we operate at a high operational-offensive speed to further weaken threats and defeat our enemies along the front lines."

He also announced that he has directed "the closure of all improvised units established during the war."

"I salute and appreciate all who stepped forward and assisted at their outset and throughout the war, but we must act in a systematic and professional manner," Zamir said. "Units and forces for which there is an operational need will be formalized and integrated in an orderly way."

Concluding his remarks, the Chief of Staff told the commanders: "I appreciate you and your work-continue the strong performance."