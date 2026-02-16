IDF reservist Elkana Federman, who was the security officer at the Supernova Music Festival, revealed on Monday that he was summoned for interrogation by the Military Police Investigations Department due to the neutralization of a terrorist approximately eight months ago.

Federman, who has been serving in the reserves for many years, said he was unwilling to remain silent after feeling that the state was hurting soldiers who put their lives on the line.

In a post on social media, Federman explained that the incident, during which the terrorist was neutralized, was at the time approved by senior commanders in the area, including the brigade and battallion commander. However, eight months later, he was summoned for interrogation as if he were a criminal.

Federman continued explaining that after he was wounded in battle on October 7th, 2023, and returned to combat duty within a short amount of time, he felt a sense of insecurity among Israeli combat fighters, a feeling of a lack of support from the state.

"I am unable to be silent anymore. What message is being conveyed to the next soldier who goes to battle? That he needs to think twice before saving a life?" Federman wondered.

He concluded by noting that despite everything, he has no intention of stopping his military service and will report for reserve duty again next month.