In a moving interview, Dr. Hanna Katan sat down with Sharon Lowenstern, the mother of fallen IDF soldier Elisha Lowenstern, to reflect on her son’s life, values and legacy. Speaking candidly about her loss, Lowenstern described a child who stood out from an early age, not only for his intelligence, but for his deep sense of responsibility and desire to help others.

“He was a very, very bright child, very curious, and always wanted to do the right thing," she said. “Even when he was little, he had a strong connection to everything Jewish."

That sense of purpose found expression in a remarkable initiative he launched as a first grader. Elisha created what he called the “Mitzvah Man Club," encouraging classmates to spend recess helping others rather than playing. “They would look for ways to help - a teacher who needed assistance, returning lost items, helping a child who fell. His friends really followed after him."

Years later, she learned the initiative had endured long after the family immigrated to Israel, a discovery that deeply moved her. “This was a little first grader who started something that lasted years. That’s a real leader."

Lowenstern emphasized that her son’s leadership was rooted in kindness and values. "He learned Torah, did mitzvot, and always tried to do what was right."

As an adult, Elisha carried those same principles into family life. His mother described him as a devoted husband and a hands-on father, even while balancing military service, work and religious study. "The children were everything to him - together with his wife. He was a loving, devoted husband and father."

One of the most widely shared images of Elisha - showing him smiling broadly - was taken months before his death, not during the war. In the original photo, he is surrounded by children welcoming him home, a detail that captures what his mother says defined him: warmth, connection and joy. Reflecting on her loss, Lowenstern said grief remains a constant presence. "It’s always there. It’s never far away. Life is different."

She described her efforts to stay closely connected with her grandchildren, Elisha’s children, speaking to them regularly and remaining actively involved in their lives. At the same time, she spoke about the beliefs that give her strength - particularly the idea of being part of a larger historical and spiritual story.

“We came here to be part of Jewish history, not to watch it from the sidelines," she said. “We do what we believe is right. Elisha did what he believed was right. There are consequences sometimes. They’re not always happy. But it’s also what gives life meaning."