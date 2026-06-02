חיסול המחבל במהלך רכיבה על אופנוע דובר צה"ל

Yesterday (Monday), the IDF struck in the central Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Yousef Ayesh Awad Ramadan, a deputy commander of a Hamas Nukhba terrorist cell.

Ramadan infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th massacre and took part in the abduction of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eliya Cohen, Alon Ohel, and Or Levy from the bomb shelter at the Re’im Junction.

In addition, throughout the war, and in recent weeks, the terrorist advanced attack plans against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians. As such, he posed an immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.