As voices in Europe and across the international arena grow louder in calling for increased pressure on Israel including over Judea and Samaria and their communities Argentine President Javier Milei’s visit to Jerusalem sends a very different message: not everyone accepts the campaign to delegitimize Israel.

At a time when Israel in general, and Judea and Samaria in particular, are once again at the center of diplomatic and public attacks, Milei chose to come to Israel, stand by its side publicly, and demonstrate exceptional friendship.

During an official event at the President’s Residence, attended by President Isaac Herzog and other senior officials, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, met with President Milei and presented him with a symbolic gift: an AI-generated image showing Milei who was once a soccer player as a goal keeper standing in front of the goal, alongside the words "Guardian of Israel" in both English and Spanish.

The gesture surprised Milei, who responded enthusiastically and appeared genuinely moved by the idea and its message. The gift was initiated by Eliana Passentin, director of the international desk of the Binyamin Regional Council.

During their conversation, joined by President Herzog, they discussed Israel’s standing in the international arena, Milei’s strong support for Israel during this complex time, and the diplomatic and public challenges Israel continues to face.

Ganz also invited the President of Argentina to visit Binyamin, saying he would be honored to host him in the heart of the country, an area that reflects, more than anywhere else, the deep historical, moral, and national connection of the Jewish people to their land.

"When a systematic campaign is being waged around the world against Israel including attempts to turn Judea and Samaria and their communities into symbols of delegitimization President Milei’s visit to Jerusalem sends a clear message," Yisrael Ganz said.

"At a time when some are trying to isolate Israel and cast doubt on our connection to our own land, there are courageous leaders who do not surrender to political trends or hostile propaganda.

"Milei proves that it is possible to stand at the gate, defend the truth, and stand with Israel even when it requires real political courage.

"We in Binyamin are proud to strengthen our relationship with one of Israel’s greatest friends in the world."