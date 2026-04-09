Minister Brig. Gen. (res.) Miri Regev, who is responsible for the 78th Independence Day events, announced on Thursday that she has chosen Argentine President Javier Milei, from among the candidates recommended by the public advisory committee, to light a torch at Mount Herzl on Independence Day.

Milei, who has led Argentina for the past two and a half years, has expressed his support for Israel through a series of leadership steps, including recognizing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hezbollah, and Hamas as terrorist organizations, efforts toward the release of hostages, the decision to rename "Palestine Street" to "Bibas Family Street," after the mother and two young boys murdered by Palestinian Arab terrorists in captivity, and his active struggle in international forums against antisemitism and in support of Israel’s right to defend itself.

Regev stated: "In these very complex years we are in the midst of, the State of Israel has found in Buenos Aires a true friend and a devoted partner on this path. President Javier Milei is among the most prominent leaders of the free world and one of Israel’s closest friends, a true friend and a genuine Zionist, an example of partnership, loyalty, and appreciation for the Jewish people and one of the greatest friends of the Jewish people. His selection expresses the immense gratitude that all citizens of Israel feel for his leadership and our great pride in the warm and close ties between Israel and Argentina."

As recently published, the Israeli government approved Regev’s recommendation that the torch-lighting ceremony for Israel’s 78th Independence Day will this year be held under the theme "Strengths of Renewal."

The torches will be lit by men and women whose actions help strengthen national resilience, cultivate regions that have suffered severe damage since October 7, and enable progress along the paths of recovery, rebuilding, and healing that are so greatly needed.