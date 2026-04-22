נשיא ארגנטינה בתפילה בכותל המערביהקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

Upon completing his official visit to Israel, Argentine President Javier Milei arrived on Tuesday evening for a prayer at the Western Wall.

During his visit to the Western Wall, and in honor of the 78th Independence Day of the State of Israel, the President offered a special prayer for the peace and well-being of both Israel and Argentina, and for the continued strengthening of the strong friendship between the two nations and their leaders.

During the visit, Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, Director General of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, presented President Milei with an original piece of ash from the Second Temple period. The artifact was recently uncovered at the bottom of a ritual bath (mikveh) dating to the late Second Temple era. The President was deeply moved as he touched the ancient ashes.

At the end of the moving visit, the President of Argentina said, “This visit to Israel at this time was extremely important to me! When friends are in a difficult situation, that is precisely the time to come and support them! Just as the Maccabees triumphed in the past, so too the people of Israel will now defeat their enemies! The Jews are the people of God!"

He added, “Here I feel close to God!"