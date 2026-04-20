President Isaac Herzog on Monday presented the Presidential Medal of Honor, the State of Israel’s highest civilian decoration, to Argentine President Javier Milei in a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

The medal was awarded in recognition of Milei’s support for the State of Israel, his backing for Israel on the international stage, his solidarity with the families of the hostages, and his connection to the Jewish people and its heritage.

Also attending the ceremony were Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Worship Pablo Quirno, and Argentine Justice Minister Juan Bautista Mahiques.

Following the ceremony, Herzog and Milei held a bilateral meeting. During the meeting, Herzog condemned the incident in which damage was caused to Christian religious symbols in southern Lebanon, which is under investigation by the IDF.

Presenting the medal, Herzog praised Milei as “a great friend of Israel" and said he was “privileged" to award him the highest civilian honor an Israeli president can bestow.

Recalling a joint visit to Kibbutz Nir Oz in February 2024, Herzog said, “The Jewish people are not alone. The State of Israel is not alone. We have allies, and we have great friends."

Addressing Milei, Herzog said, “On behalf of the State of Israel, the people of Israel, and the entire history that stands behind us, I hereby bestow upon you the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor." He concluded, “¡Viva Israel! Viva Argentina!"

Receiving the award, Milei thanked Herzog and said he was “duly honored" to receive the medal.

“I also welcome the increasingly closer ties between our peoples," Milei said. “I welcome the strengthening of this friendship, which has been one of the pillars of our government's foreign policy."

Milei said Argentina and Israel “represent, in their own way, the same cause: that of keeping alive the flame of freedom in an uncertain world."

He added, “That is why we want the friendship between Argentina and Israel to endure over time," and concluded, “May God bless Israel. May God bless Argentina."