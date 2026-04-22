New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed solidarity with Israel in a statement marking its 78th Independence Day on Tuesday.

“New York is proud to be home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel," she said.

“As we recognize Yom Ha’atzmaut and celebrate Israel’s Independence Day, we’re reminded of the strong bond that New York and Israel share. We’re proud to stand in solidarity with the Israeli people," added Hochul.

Hochul, a Democrat, has expressed support for Israel in the past, but has also been criticized for endorsing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani , who openly expressed anti-Israel views.

Hochul had previously said that she told Mamdani that he needs to make amends with the city’s Jewish community.