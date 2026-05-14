US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee released a special video statement on Wednesday marking the anniversaries of three momentous events: Israel’s 78th Independence Day, the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, and the reunification of Israel's capital.

Referring to Israel’s declaration of independence on May 14th, 1948, Huckabee noted that President Harry Truman recognized the Jewish state 11 minutes after David Ben-Gurion declared independence.

“It was a wonderful moment in our shared history that began the US-Israel relationship, which is stronger than ever under the leadership of President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu," he said.

Huckabee also highlighted the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem in 2018.

“On May 14, 2018, President Trump opened the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as part of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital," he stated.

The ambassador also addressed Jerusalem Day and the reunification of Jerusalem following the Six-Day War.

Huckabee said that after Israel’s War of Independence, Jerusalem remained divided for 19 years, with Jews unable to access holy sites in the eastern part of the city.

“Jews lost access to their holiest sites in Jerusalem. Synagogues were destroyed. Burial sites, including the Mount of Olives, were desecrated," he said.

He added that Israel reunified Jerusalem during the Six-Day War in 1967.

“They fulfilled this prayer, the promise, and the dreams of generations in reuniting their indigenous and indivisible capital under Israeli sovereignty," Huckabee said.

“The United States proudly joins Israel in celebrating Yom Yerushalayim. Happy Jerusalem Day," he concluded.