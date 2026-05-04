Marking the 78th year of the Jewish State’s Independence, Consul General of Israel in New York Ofir Akunis delivered a powerful address Sunday evening in Manhattan.

“We are proud of our country and our tremendous achievements. To those who deny our existence, we say: we do not need your recognition. We know who we are and we are proud of ourselves," Akunis said.

“Independence Day is the happiest day for the Jewish people since we were dispersed into exile 2,000 years ago. We returned to our land and built a magnificent state. We are the only democracy in the Middle East, an economic and technological powerhouse," Akunis added.

“Despite all our achievements, there are many who refuse to recognize our existence. They criticize us automatically without knowing what they are talking about. Some of them are antisemitic and some are racist. To them we say-we do not need your recognition; we know who we are and we are proud of it!," Akunis said.

Akunis called for investment in Israel. “Look at the strength of our economy after three years of war. The world understands that investing in Israel is the right thing," he said.

Akunis also addressed the issue of unity in his address.

“We must be united. Unity is an iron wall for our success. We need to learn from our forces what unity is-from those who fight shoulder to shoulder on the battlefield. We salute them and will continue to support and stand behind them."

"This is the time to put aside what divides us, lower the flames within us, and unite. Only united will we continue to prosper and succeed in standing against enemies who seek our destruction," Akunis said.

The Yom Ha’atzmaut ceremony was attended by hundreds of members of the community including fashion designer Elie Tahari and Brooklyn Nets player Ben Saraf.

The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar sent recorded greetings in honor of the event.

Additionally, Dedi Simchi, father of the late soldier Guy Simchi, who fought with his bare hands against Hamas Nukhba terrorists on October 7, also spoke at the event.

Elected officials from New York and New Jersey, along with consuls general of various countries and heads of Jewish and pro-Israel communities and organizations, attended the event. Members of the media and influencers were also present at the event, which took place at Pier 60 in Manhattan.

