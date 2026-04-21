Following the sharp transition from Memorial Day to the celebrations of Israel's 78th Independence Day, Jerusalem’s central landmarks were illuminated Tuesday evening in special light displays.

The walls of the Old City were transformed into a giant screen, displaying projections of the Israeli flag, the Jerusalem city flag, and dynamic fireworks visuals, alongside the festive inscription: “78 years of the State of Israel."

At the same time, the Chords Bridge - the main entrance to the city - was also lit up in celebratory colors, joined by a series of additional sites across the capital, including the new Gei Ben Hinnom Bridge, the bridge connecting the Supreme Court to Cinema City, the Zion Hotel, and the First Station complex at David Remez Square.

Mayor Moshe Lion congratulated residents as the celebrations began, emphasizing the connection between remembrance and renewal: “With the conclusion of Memorial Day and the beginning of the 78th Independence Day of the State of Israel, we move together from moments of pain and remembrance to moments of joy and national pride. We remember and honor the fallen, thanks to whom we merited freedom and independence, and by whose strength we continue to build, create, and rejoice. Jerusalem is filled tonight with light, celebration, and hope - a city that connects a glorious past, a vibrant present, and a future of faith and growth. From remembrance we draw strength, and from unity - great joy at the privilege of being a free people in our land."