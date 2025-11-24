Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion’s vehicle was struck by stones on Monday evening during a visit to the Mea Shearim neighborhood, his office reported. The rear window of the mayor’s car was shattered in the attack.**

Mayor Lion was unharmed. Police forces were dispatched to the scene and opened an investigation.

The Israel Police stated: “In the past hour, a report was received regarding stones thrown at a vehicle traveling on Avinoam Yellin Street in Jerusalem, with the mayor inside. No injuries were reported, though damage was caused to the vehicle’s window.”

The Jerusalem Municipality added: “During the mayor’s visit to the Mea Shearim neighborhood, several rioters attacked his vehicle, causing, among other damage, a crack in the rear window. The mayor was not physically harmed and continued his schedule as planned. The incident has been transferred to the police. The municipality views any attempt to harm elected officials or disrupt public order with great severity and will continue to act decisively to safeguard security in the city.”