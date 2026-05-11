The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, and members of the IDF General Staff Forum held their annual meeting today (Monday) to mark Jerusalem Day.

During the day, members of the General Staff Forum met with the Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, who welcomed the participants and thanked them for their contribution. Several lectures were then held in connection with Jerusalem Day.

Chief of Staff Zamir said: “Our connection with the city of Jerusalem is deep and meaningful. These days, we are working to establish a dedicated recruitment office in the city and to open an IDF museum in the city. We will continue working to create additional important connections like these. Jerusalem reminds us where we draw our strength from. Our capital city. The city for which we fought."

"The story of Jerusalem represents the story of the entire State of Israel. A city where people live side by side, not against one another. Everyone is part of the unique fabric of this city. The IDF is the same. The people’s army, which brings together all parts of Israeli society around one shared mission: defending the state and ensuring our future here. I thank you for your support and encouragement, and for all your work on behalf of the IDF. I wish you great success," he said.

Mayor Lion said: “We were moved to host the General Staff Forum in the Jerusalem City Council Chamber, the place where decisions are made that affect the lives of over one million residents of the capital. The IDF and Jerusalem are two pillars of the State of Israel, and the connection between them is deep and inseparable."

"I would like to thank the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, for the years-long partnership and for his commitment to strengthening Jerusalem and its status. The historic agreement to relocate IDF and defense establishment bases to the capital is a significant, and Zionist step that strengthens Jerusalem and the entire State of Israel," he said.