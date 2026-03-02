The Jerusalem Municipality has launched a unique alert system designed for its thousands of residents who use kosher phones and are do not have access to standard apps or digital alerts.

The system, established at the initiative of Mayor Moshe Lion, automatically calls registered subscribers and delivers two types of voice messages: an early warning before the siren sounds in the street, and a notification when the incident has ended.

A key advantage of the system is its geographic segmentation - neighborhood-specific alerts rather than a general message to the entire city. The system is halakhically (pertaining to Jewish law - ed.) adapted to operate on Shabbat and holidays in a permissible fashion.

"It is important to ensure that those who choose a lifestyle without a smartphone receive the earliest possible warning so they can reach a protected space safely," Lion stressed.

Following the Beit Shemesh disaster, in which residents were killed despite adhering to guidelines, Leon emphasized that remaining in a safe room is "life-saving and an obligation upon every individual."

On Saturday night, Lion held a comprehensive briefing for the city’s rabbis, attended by the Home Front Command's Jerusalem District commander. During the briefing, the rabbis were updated on the security situation and the guidelines were clarified for the public.