Emmanuel, the brother of Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, of blessed memory, who fell during operational activity while serving in Battalion 92 “Shimshon" of the Kfir Brigade, recently enlisted in the IDF with great emotion in order to continue his brother’s path.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, he said he specifically requested to enlist in the same brigade in which his brother served. “I want to continue my brother’s path and succeed. It wasn’t simple, because my family preferred that I enlist elsewhere-but on a personal level, I very much wanted to become a combat soldier and help the country. My mother was initially opposed, but she eventually understood that this is truly what I want and chose not to stand in my way."

He added, “Enlistment is a very emotional moment, but I want to be among those who fight for this nation."

Since his brother’s death, Emmanuel has attended every memorial event in his honor. For him, military service itself is a continuation of that legacy. “Gari paved the way, and I will follow it," he concluded.