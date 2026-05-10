The IDF released footage on Sunday of cooperation between a remotely piloted aircraft operator and an officer from the Kfir Brigade in the Gaza Strip.

In the footage, an IAF drone can be seen striking a terrorist suspected of planting an explosive device in southern Gaza, in support of the Kfir Brigade.

The drone operator can be heard coordinating over the radio with the infantry officer on the ground ahead of the strike on the terrorist.

The IDF noted that the Israeli Air Force "continues to support the troops operating in the various arenas at all times, both defensively and offensively."

Earlier in the day, the military reported that troops from the Kfir Brigade, operating under the command of the Gaza Division, continue operating east of the Yellow Line to clear the central Gaza area of terror infrastructure.

During their activity, the troops, in cooperation with the division's engineering forces, dismantled two underground tunnel routes with a combined length of approximately two kilometers.

Several hideouts and weapons were located inside the tunnel routes. In addition, during searches in the area, the troops located dozens of rockets and explosive devices.