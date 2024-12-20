The Kfir Brigade continues its operations in the Beit Lahia area of northern Gaza under the command of the 162nd Division.

Soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, alongside engineering troops, have identified and dismantled three underground tunnel routes spanning approximately 7.5 kilometers in length and reaching dozens of meters in depth.

In one of the tunnel routes, IDF equipment that had been captured by Hamas terrorists on October 7th was discovered, along with maps of Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip, weapons, and living quarters.

The Kfir Brigade has been actively operating for over two months to locate weapons, dismantle terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground, eliminate terrorists in close-quarters combat, and conduct airstrikes on military targets in the Beit Lahia area.