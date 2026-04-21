Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz, a well‑known senior figure in the American legal world, announced that he has joined the Republican party after decades as a member of the Democratic party.

In an article published in The Wall Street Journal, Dershowitz explained that, despite deep disagreements with Republicans on hot domestic issues, his commitment to Israel tipped the balance.

Dershowitz clarified that he does not agree with the Republican Party on some issues, but decided to register as a party member because of the Democratic Party's stance toward the State of Israel.

The veteran jurist sharply criticized the party in which he had been a member since the 1960s. He said the Democratic party has changed its character and become the most anti‑Israel party seen in the United States.

Dershowitz based his claim on a recent Senate vote in which a majority of Democratic members supported resolutions initiated by Senator Bernie Sanders aimed at blocking arms sales to Israel. He noted that, except for seven senators, all other party members voted against Israel during the effort to freeze weapons shipments.

He began the process of distancing himself from the party in 2024. In response to the party's stance toward Israel in recent years, he first cancelled his Democratic registration and identified as politically independent. Now, his decision to register as a Republican marks the completion of his political shift.