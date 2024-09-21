Legal expert Professor Alan Dershowitz spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News at the IAC summit in Washington, about Israel's relationships with both sides of the upcoming US elections.

He first addressed a recent claim by Republican candidate Donald Trump, who said that Israel could be destroyed if he did not return to office. "It's a very dangerous statement for Israel, and it's wrong. Israel's survival does not, should not, and cannot depend on the election of any one person. Israel has to be prepared to go to it alone regardless of who wins in America," he stressed.

He next addressed the Democratic party's attitude towards Israel; "The Democratic party is dangerous to Israel - that's why I left. President Biden said that protesters have good points, Tim Walz said they're well-motivated, and Kamala Harris essentially praised them. They're calling for the end of Israel and we have to resist it."

Prof. Dershowitz had his own opinion of the protesters: "They're like the 1930s kids blocking Jewish students from going to school. In ten years they'll be running for Congress and editors of the New York Times and Goldman Sachs. Israel has to be prepared for the possibility that it may not be able to depend on the kind of American support it's had in the past."

Israel may need to work alone, but Prof. Dershowitz emphasized that it shouldn't have to. In his opinion, "Everybody has to take responsibility for the growing antisemitism around the world."

He pointed out one trend that should be addressed: "The vast majority of the media and academia are anti-zionist which is becoming more and more of a euphemism for antisemitism."

Turning to Israel itself, he warned against returning to the national disputes surrounding the judicial reform that preceded the October 7th massacre: "It shouldn't be brought back. Academics should debate it, but it shouldn't be a street issue. Israelis should unite in support of the hostages and in support of defeating Hamas. Israel does not have the luxury of focusing on judicial reform right now - it has to focus on Iran. The only focus should be on winning the war in Gaza, winning the war in the North, and preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons."

Prof. Dershowitz dismissed the recent movements against Israel in the Hague. "They can't and won't do anything. They're immoral, they're illegal, they're acting in violation of their own charter, and we have to fight them, but we will win that battle. Israel should never do anything to in any way compromise their national security - they should do what is right for them without regard for external forces."